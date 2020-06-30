COOK - Thomas Sr., age 92, of Wantagh, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on June 26th. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Eileen, and his children, Pat (John), Mary (Steve), Terri (John), Kathy (Jim), Rose (Bill), Karen (Jim), Eileen (Mike) and Tom Jr., 20 grandchildren and 10 great grand-children. He was adored by many nieces and nephews and is also survived by his sisters-in-law Christine and Elaine. Tom joins in heaven his late parents, Joe and Eva Cook, his brothers, John, Joe Jr., Bill and Jim, and his sisters-in-law Louise and Erica. Viewing will be held at the Wantagh Abbey Wednesday, July 1, 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh. Private burial to immediately follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the charities very close to Tom's heart: Mother of Good Counsel, 290 Babylon Tpke., Roosevelt, NY 11575 or Life Center of LI, Lifecenterli.org.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.