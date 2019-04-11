Home

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
COSTELLOE - Mr. Thomas William, age 80, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Birmingham, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Tom, son of James and Lillian Costelloe, was born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was employed by United Parcel Service for 30 years before retiring at the age of 55. He was an avid NY Yankees, NY Giants, and Notre Dame fan. His interests also included working out, family vacations to Las Vegas and the history of his family and their native Ireland. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Costelloe and son Brian. He is survived by his four sons Kevin (Gwen Holt) of Mableton, GA, Michael (Christy Arazan) Costelloe of Flagstaff, AZ, Christopher Costelloe of Atlanta, GA, James Costelloe (Nikki Schwaderer) of Suwa-nee, GA; and his four grandchildren Shannon, Ryan, Casey, and Erin. He is also survived by his brother Patrick Costelloe of Surprise, AZ. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019
