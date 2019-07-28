Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cox

Add a Memory
Thomas Cox Notice
COX - Thomas J., II passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born October 19, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. Thomas served in the Navy during the Korean War and sailed on the USS Midway. Upon his return, he attended Pace University and met his bride of 59 years, Annette Gambalesta from the Bronx, at the Jersey Shore. They had two children, Tom (Celeste) and Beth (Jim Mahoney) and lived in the Bronx, Hempstead and Merrick over the years. He was in various management positions at H.O. Penn Machin-ery-Caterpillar. In his retirement years he also decided to go back to work at Belmont Race Track. He loved spending time coaching his son and was also President of Hempstead Little League. His biggest joy was watching his 7 grandchild-ren, Tommy, Danielle, Amanda, Joseph, Tyler, Ryan and Kellie, play sports. He never missed a game. He also was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants Football. Thomas is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Every year for over 25 years, he loved going with friends and family to Sparhawk by the Ocean in Ongunquit, Maine and loved walking on the Marginal Way. Thomas was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed. Family will receive friends Sunday, 3 - 8 pm, and Monday, 5-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now