|
|
COX - Thomas J., II passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born October 19, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. Thomas served in the Navy during the Korean War and sailed on the USS Midway. Upon his return, he attended Pace University and met his bride of 59 years, Annette Gambalesta from the Bronx, at the Jersey Shore. They had two children, Tom (Celeste) and Beth (Jim Mahoney) and lived in the Bronx, Hempstead and Merrick over the years. He was in various management positions at H.O. Penn Machin-ery-Caterpillar. In his retirement years he also decided to go back to work at Belmont Race Track. He loved spending time coaching his son and was also President of Hempstead Little League. His biggest joy was watching his 7 grandchild-ren, Tommy, Danielle, Amanda, Joseph, Tyler, Ryan and Kellie, play sports. He never missed a game. He also was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants Football. Thomas is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Every year for over 25 years, he loved going with friends and family to Sparhawk by the Ocean in Ongunquit, Maine and loved walking on the Marginal Way. Thomas was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed. Family will receive friends Sunday, 3 - 8 pm, and Monday, 5-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from July 28 to July 29, 2019