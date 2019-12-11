Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Raymond RC Church
E. Rockaway, NY
View Map
CROWE - Thomas of East Rockaway on December 9, 2019 at age 90. Beloved father of Darlene Stango and Kathleen Reilly (Thomas). Loving grandfather of Christopher (Hope), Matthew, Samantha, and Thomas. Devoted great-grandfather of Chloe and Emma. Retired Nassau County Police Officer. Family receiving friends Wednesday 5pm - 9pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am. St. Raymond RC Church, E. Rockaway. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019
