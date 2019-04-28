Home

DARRIGAN-Thomas Michael of Pagosa Springs, CO, formerly of Port Jefferson, NY, died on 4-26-19. He was born on 4-30-35. He was the loving husband of Elsa. Father of Thomas, Timothy, Terri Maill-ard, Gina Ingham and Lisa Stern. He was the brother of Maureen (Robert) Murphy, Diane Webb, Judith Murphy and Gerard (Patricia) Darrigan. He was the beloved grandfather of 6. Also, a loving uncle of 6. Thomas was a well respected Oral Surgeon in Port Jefferson Station for 33 years. He was deeply loved by many. Services will be held in Pagosa Springs and his final resting place will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in New Mexico.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019
