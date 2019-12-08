|
DuMONT III - Thomas A. on December 6, 2019 of Westhampton, formerly of Malverne. Beloved Husband of Nancy. Devoted Father of Jeannine and Amy (Matthew) Healy. Fond Brother of Michele, Peter & Deborah (the late, Edgar) Davetos. Cherished Grandfather of Elizabeth, Jason and Brendan. Loved by many In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son), 33 Hempstead Ave. Malverne. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, 65 Wright Ave., Malverne.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019