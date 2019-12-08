Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
65 Wright Ave.
Malverne, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DuMont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas DuMont III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas DuMont III Notice
DuMONT III - Thomas A. on December 6, 2019 of Westhampton, formerly of Malverne. Beloved Husband of Nancy. Devoted Father of Jeannine and Amy (Matthew) Healy. Fond Brother of Michele, Peter & Deborah (the late, Edgar) Davetos. Cherished Grandfather of Elizabeth, Jason and Brendan. Loved by many In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son), 33 Hempstead Ave. Malverne. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, 65 Wright Ave., Malverne.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -