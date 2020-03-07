|
DUNLEAVY - Thomas. It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Dunleavy of Plainview, NY announces his passing on March 5, 2020, at the age of 90. Tom was born on September 23, 1929, in Blindwell, Ireland to William and Mary Dunleavy. He had five brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his brothers Michael John, Martin and William, and his sister Bernadette. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret, nee Rainsford, his brothers Paddy and James, his sister Bridie; his children, Margaret (Maxim), Kathleen (Robert), Veronica (John), William (Paige), Thomas, Suzanne (Michael), Joseph (Nora), Brendan, James (Lori), Colleen (Daniel), and Maureen (Brian), 19 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Tom emigrated to the United States in September 1949, settling in Brooklyn, NY. He enlisted in the US Army in July 1951 and served on the front line in Korea from March 17, 1952 until October 19, 1952, when he was wounded and evacuated. He served in numerous campaigns and was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, and the Korean Service Medal, with bronze star. Tom attended St John's University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Upsilon Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1958. After beginning his career in public accounting, and later serving as the controller of a private company, Tom built a successful CPA practice, where he served a loyal clientele for over 50 years. Tom also served on the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Federal Saving & Loan, where he led their successful initial public offering in 1993. Throughout his life, Tom was an active member of the Catholic Church and for many years was an officer in the Catholic War Veterans. As a member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish for the last 47 years, Tom served as a Parish Trustee, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Holy Name Society and a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society. For many years, he was a faithful participant at the 7 am mass. Tom was a voracious reader and a student of history, regularly encouraging his children to never forget theirs. Tom also was a passionate golfer, playing countless rounds throughout the United States and around the globe. He was never shy about stopping at the 19th hole or reminding his playing companions about the $2 he had won from them that day. Throughout his life, he returned each summer to Kilconly, Ireland to visit his family and childhood friends, never forgetting those closest to him, his Irish heritage, or the one room school house where his education began; all of which served as the foundation from which he built the rich, long, and successful life he led. Dunleavy, you're on the tee! The celebration of Tom Dunleavy's life will begin with visitation on Saturday, March 7th and Sunday March 8th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home at 655 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 9th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, 500 South Oyster Bay Rd, Hicksville, NY, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).
Published in Newsday from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020