|
|
DWYER- Thomas (82) of Centereach, NY passed away on October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Madeleine (Lazarow) Dwyer. Loving father of Scott and Lynn. Cherished grandfather of Autumn and Timmy. Treasured father-in-law of Ruth. Devoted brother-in-law of Helga Lazarow. Adored by animal family members. Dedicated educator and union leader at Brentwood School District and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Brentwood Country Club, 100 Pennsylvania Ave, Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019