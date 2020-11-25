RYAN - Thomas E. passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 into the loving arms of his brother Colin. He is survived by his grieving parents Mary and Edward and loving aunts, uncles, godparents, cousins and friends. He was a member of the class of 2000 at St Dominic High School where he lettered in basketball, soccer and lacrosse. He loved lacrosse. He left Massapequa in 2012 and moved to Delaware where he had a career in banking. Please remember Tommy for his loving, caring and compassionate ways and most of all for his great smile. Funeral services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 27th, masks must be worn. We will celebrate Tommy's life at a future date. Donations in his honor can be sent to Long Island Toy Lending Library and would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel. For further information please visit us at Massapequafuneralhome.com