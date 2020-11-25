1/
Thomas E. Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RYAN - Thomas E. passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 into the loving arms of his brother Colin. He is survived by his grieving parents Mary and Edward and loving aunts, uncles, godparents, cousins and friends. He was a member of the class of 2000 at St Dominic High School where he lettered in basketball, soccer and lacrosse. He loved lacrosse. He left Massapequa in 2012 and moved to Delaware where he had a career in banking. Please remember Tommy for his loving, caring and compassionate ways and most of all for his great smile. Funeral services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 27th, masks must be worn. We will celebrate Tommy's life at a future date. Donations in his honor can be sent to Long Island Toy Lending Library and would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel. For further information please visit us at Massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved