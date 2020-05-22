|
HETSEL - Thomas F. "Tom" passed peacefully from this life the morning of May 13, 2020, after a gradual decline in health. Tom enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and loving pets. Tom will be remembered as loving husband of Kathleen. Beloved son of Janet Sylvester. Adored step-son of Erika and Larry. Dear brother of Sharon and Marilyn. Cherished uncle of Amanda and Paul. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Where Hope Lives Animal Rescue, PO Box 1025, Jamesport, NY 11947.
Published in Newsday from May 22 to May 23, 2020