Thomas F. MacDonald

Thomas F. MacDonald Notice
MacDONALD - Thomas F. of Farmingdale, on March 6, 2020. Devoted husband of Kathleen. Beloved father of Colleen, Margaret and Alexander. Cherished grandfather of Allison. Survived by his devoted dog Murphy. Seventh of nine children. Loving brother of the late Joseph, George, Rosemary, the late Gerald, Michael, James, Virginia, and Stephen. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-5 and 7-9pm at The McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Cremation Private. www.mccourtandtrudden.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020
