Thomas Sullivan
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hicksville, NY
SULLIVAN - Thomas F. of Hicksville, NY on March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Marylou (Geil). Devoted father of Susan Gottridge, Tom, Diane Hayes, Larry, Janet Pagano and Jennifer Graham. Loving Grandpa of Valerie, Claudia, Meghan, Molly, Madeline, Matthew, Mark, Jack, Julia, Sophia and Chloe. Tom served his country in the Army and was a landscaper on Long Island for over 42 years. Donations to Parkinson's research are appreciated. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd, Hicksville. Religious Service Wednesday, 10:30 am at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hicksville. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019
