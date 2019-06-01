|
Farrell - Thomas F., of Bay Shore, LI, on May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris Farrell. Devoted father of Kathleen (Jack) Morgan, Laurie (Mitch) Luquer, Lisa (Michael Moran) Suger, Thomas F. Farrell, Jr. and Carolee (Noel) Nixon. Cherished grandfather of Marissa, Cameron, Liam, Ian and Caleigh. Dear brother of Carolyn Flynn. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' name may be made to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, Inc., 101 Laurel Rd. East Northport, NY 11731. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019