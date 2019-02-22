Home

Thomas Fey
FEY - Thomas J., 80, of West Islip on February 12, 2019. Retired FDNY Ladder 48, Beloved Husband of Lorraine, Cherished Father of Thomas Fey Jr. (Laurie), Christine Fey-Tebben, and Michael W. Fey. Adoring Grandfather of Tyler and Trevor Fey. Loving Brother of William Fey (Gerri) and Robert Fey (Carol). Dear Cousin of Lorraine Pace and many other loving cousins, and caring Uncle to many Nieces and Nephews. Friends and family may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY, Saturday, 7:00-9:30pm and Sunday 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, West Islip NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale NY. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.boyd-spencer.com.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019
