Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Thomas Fleming Notice
FLEMING - Thomas A., Jr. of East Meadow, NY on January 28, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Marietta. Loving father of Susan (Will), Victoria McNeely (Fred), and Christine Alles (James). Cherished by his 9 grandchildren. Dear brother of Irene Cahill, Daniel Fleming, and the late Marianne Spader. Adored companion of Amy Thompson. Proud US Navy Veteran. Dedicated NYPD Police Detective. The family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020
