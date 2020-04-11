Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
9:45 AM
for the immediate family
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Forde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Forde


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Forde Notice
FORDE - Thomas, of Massapequa age 86, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and a brief fight against the Covid 19 virus. Born on July 24, 1933 in Kilaspic, Co. Galway, Ireland, Thomas lived briefly in England, then Australia, where he worked on the Snowy Mountains Hydro-Electric Scheme of the 1950's. Soon after, he emigrated to the United States and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force in South Dakota. After moving to New York, Thomas enjoyed a long career as an aircraft machinist, primarily with Pan American Airlines. Survivors include his devoted wife of 57 years, Susan (nee Rynne), his loving children Thomas, Ann (Bill), and Robert (Christine), His grandchildren Caroline, Will, Jackson, and Cooper were a great source of joy for him. Other survivors include his loving sisters May McCarthy and Sister Elizabeth Forde,his dear cousin, Bridget Carolan, and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Martin, mother, Maryann, and brother, Timothy. A Roman Catholic graveside service for the immediate family will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020, 9:45am, at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -