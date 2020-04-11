|
|
FORDE - Thomas, of Massapequa age 86, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and a brief fight against the Covid 19 virus. Born on July 24, 1933 in Kilaspic, Co. Galway, Ireland, Thomas lived briefly in England, then Australia, where he worked on the Snowy Mountains Hydro-Electric Scheme of the 1950's. Soon after, he emigrated to the United States and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force in South Dakota. After moving to New York, Thomas enjoyed a long career as an aircraft machinist, primarily with Pan American Airlines. Survivors include his devoted wife of 57 years, Susan (nee Rynne), his loving children Thomas, Ann (Bill), and Robert (Christine), His grandchildren Caroline, Will, Jackson, and Cooper were a great source of joy for him. Other survivors include his loving sisters May McCarthy and Sister Elizabeth Forde,his dear cousin, Bridget Carolan, and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Martin, mother, Maryann, and brother, Timothy. A Roman Catholic graveside service for the immediate family will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020, 9:45am, at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020