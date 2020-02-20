Home

Hempstead Funeral Home
89 Peninsula Blvd
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 481-7460
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Martha RC Church
Uniondale, NY
Thomas Forte Notice
FORTE - Thomas, on February 14, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved husband of the late Gladys. Devoted father of Darel (Rich), Todd (Carol) and Deirdre (Rick). Loving grand-father of 7 grandchildren and great grandfather of 9 great-grandchildren. Devoted 46 years as Management of Doubleday Publishing, Garden City, NY. Reposing Hempstead Funeral Home, 89 Peninsula Blvd., (Corner Front St.) Hempstead. Funeral Saturday, February 22, St. Martha RC Church, 9:45 am, Uniondale. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-9 pm.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
