FORTE - Thomas, on February 14, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved husband of the late Gladys. Devoted father of Darel (Rich), Todd (Carol) and Deirdre (Rick). Loving grand-father of 7 grandchildren and great grandfather of 9 great-grandchildren. Devoted 46 years as Management of Doubleday Publishing, Garden City, NY. Reposing Hempstead Funeral Home, 89 Peninsula Blvd., (Corner Front St.) Hempstead. Funeral Saturday, February 22, St. Martha RC Church, 9:45 am, Uniondale. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-9 pm.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020