CLARKE - Thomas Francis of Commack at age 92. After a courageous struggle with Covid-19, Tom went home to God on May 5, 2020. He was greeted in heaven by his sweetheart, Maggie (Peggy) and is deeply missed here on earth by his children, Tom and Carolyn Clarke, Tim and Denise Haggerty, Kathleen and David Wilson, Brian and Cookie Clarke, Stephen and Judy Clarke and Patrick and Melissa Clarke; by his grandchildren T.J., Katie, Dan, Matt, Brian, Megan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Thomas, Mana, Claudia, Erin, Bridget, Stephanie, Stephen, Dennis, Mary, Patrick, Niya, Ari, Stephen, Annie, Christian and Kyle and 18 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his dearest friends, Al Sutter and Larry White. Tom was a proud WWII Navy veteran and retired NYPD officer. He will be remembered by all as the kindest man who ever lived. A memorial to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. At this time, his family would like to thank the selfless heroes at the Long Island State Veterans Home who cared for and comforted him in his final days. His family encourages those who would like to honor the mem-ory of Tom Clarke to consider a donation in his name to: Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790.
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020