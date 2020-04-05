Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Masterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Francis Masterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Francis Masterson Notice
MASTERSON - Thomas Francis 64, of Manchester, NH, died March 27, 2020, following a brief illness. Born and raised in Floral Park, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Margaret (Curley) Masterson. He resided in Fort Wayne, IN and spent most of his adult life in Chicago, before moving to New Hampshire in 2013. Tom's interests were many and varied. He was proud of his Irish heritage and spent many an evening listening as his grandfather regaled the family with stories about the old country. Tom was an accomplished blues guitarist. He loved to fish (a hobby he practiced in travels far and wide). He was a devoted New York Yankees fan, lover of dogs, and he had a love of good food (and, lest we forget, a preference for New York-style pizza). His commitment to family, his passion for literature and the visual arts & his wry sense of humor will be missed by famly and friends. Family members include his siblings, Kathleen Golub (Mitchell), William (Marlene) & Maureen Grennen (Peter); two nephews, Christopher and Joshua; seven nieces Danielle, Patricia, Eileen, Samantha, Kathleen, Caitlin, and Alexis; and seven grandnieces & grandnephews. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Guitar Center Music Foundation at www.guitarcenterfoundation.org. The Guitar Center Foundation supports music education.There will be a private burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY over the summer.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -