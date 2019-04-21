McNAMARA - Thomas Francis, PhD, 91, of Charlotte, NC died peacefully on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Thomas and Georgeanna Costello McNa mara. Dr. McNamara served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he received a BS degree from Manhattan College, a MA from Hofstra University and a PhD from Catholic University of America. He was a scientist who held 19 U.S. Patents and following a career with Warner Lambert Company, he became a Dean and Professor at SUNY Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. Dr. McNamara was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann McNamara who died in 2002, his parents, a brother, Raymond McNamara, and a son, Thomas McNamara. He is survived by a son and three daughters, Michael McNamara and his wife, Lesli of Charlotte, Mary Ward and her husband, Ron of Burke, VA, Carolyn Pierce and her husband, Kelvin of Heuvelton, NY and Georgina Cranston and her husband, Michael of Greencastle, PA; grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Laura McNamara, Virginia, Amanda and James Ward, Reginald, Connor, Reilly, Carter, Maureen, Meaghan and Michael Pierce, and Emma and Bridgette Cranston; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Shah and Etta Proctor; and a brother, Edward McNamara and his wife, Mary Ann of Lynbrook, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC. A prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the chapel of Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home with interment following in the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice in memory of Dr. McNamara. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC and Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home in Lynbrook, NY. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary