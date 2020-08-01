GENTILE - Thomas G., age 81, of Ronkonkoma, sadly passed away July 30, 2020. Proud United States Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elaine. Loving father of Joseph Gentile, Thomas Gentile, Mary-ann Onofrio, and the late Lisa Marie Gentile. Cherished grandfather of 6. Devoted brother of Kathy Green. Visitation Sunday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Fives Smithtown Funeral Home 31 Landing Avenue, Smith- town, NY 11787. Religious Service Sunday 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Closing Prayer Monday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow Long Island National Cemetery. www.fivesfuneralhome.com