Giusto - Thomas, Dr. ("Tom"-Periodontist) from Summit NJ formerly of Merrick, NY died tragically on August 22, 2019, 3 days before his 50th birthday. Survived by his loving wife Jennifer Sperling Giusto and his 3 beautiful children, Sydney 21, Stephanie 18 and Luke 10. Also survived by his mother Carmel (Candy) Giusto, his dad the late Mario Giusto, his broken hearted siblings Lenore Good, Christopher Giusto, and Donna Grillo. Will be unbelievably missed by his brother in laws John Grillo and David Leicht, as well as his sister in laws Bonnie Giusto and Lisa Sperling Leicht, mother in law Kathi Sperling, father in law the late Richard Sperling and his late wife Connie. A very special uncle to his adorable nieces and nephews Matthew and Evan Leicht, Jon, Lauren and Lily Good. His god parents Rose and Marty Tarabocchia loved him so much. Survived by so many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. He loved his NY Mets, NY Jets, and NY Rangers and of course Bruce Springsteen. RIP Buddy. Memorial service will be Sat August 31, 2019 at 1pm. Central Presbyterian Church 70 Maple St.. Summit NJ 07901. Refreshment served after the memorial service.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019