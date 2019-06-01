Home

Thomas Glenn Notice
GLENN - Thomas A., on May 30, 2019, age 83, of Laurel Hollow, NY. Beloved husband of Noel. Loving father of Mary Noel Zgurzynski (John), and Stephanie Janssens (Kyle). Cherished grandfather of Lily Zgurzynski, John Zgurzynski, Eric Janssens, Evan Zgurzynski, and Cormac Janssens. Dear brother of Peggy Brandeburg (the late George) and the late Daniel (Bonnie), and the late Elaine and John Murray. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. and Monday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019
