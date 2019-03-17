|
|
GORDON - Thomas F. (Tom) of New Hyde Park passed on March 14, 2019. Tom was a Korean War Combat Veteran, husband of the late Marie nee Zwergel, father of Thomas P. (Sandy) and Margaret Mary, papa to Kathryn, Thomas J. and James (Megan), brother-in-law of Brian Zwergel and cousin of Nancy McLaughlin The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17th between the hours of 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Wiegand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at Notre Dame R.C. Church in New Hyde Park at 9:15am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The St. Luke Foundation for Haiti at: www.stlukehaiti.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019