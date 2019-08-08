|
THOMAS GULOTTA The Nassau County AHRC Foundation mourns the passing of Thomas Gulotta and extends its deepest sympathy to his wife Betsy, their children and grandchildren. Tom was an active board member, engaged in furthering our mission to better serve people with developmental disabilities and their families across Long Island. His counsel and thoughtful approach to matters often resulted in building relationships beneficial to all, but most of all, to the children and adults we serve. Tom's intelligence and abiding interest to serve the public were unparalleled as was his quiet humor, his smile and his uncanny ability to elevate any room he entered. His service will act as a model and we remain ever grateful for his 15 years of dedicated and compassionate service to our organization. Nassau County AHRC Foundation Board of Directors Thomas P. Rosicki, Esq., President Stanfort J. Perry, Executive Director
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019