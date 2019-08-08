Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
720 North Merrick Ave
North Merrick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gulotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gulotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Gulotta Notice
THOMAS GULOTTA The Nassau County AHRC Foundation mourns the passing of Thomas Gulotta and extends its deepest sympathy to his wife Betsy, their children and grandchildren. Tom was an active board member, engaged in furthering our mission to better serve people with developmental disabilities and their families across Long Island. His counsel and thoughtful approach to matters often resulted in building relationships beneficial to all, but most of all, to the children and adults we serve. Tom's intelligence and abiding interest to serve the public were unparalleled as was his quiet humor, his smile and his uncanny ability to elevate any room he entered. His service will act as a model and we remain ever grateful for his 15 years of dedicated and compassionate service to our organization. Nassau County AHRC Foundation Board of Directors Thomas P. Rosicki, Esq., President Stanfort J. Perry, Executive Director
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
Download Now