|
|
BOND - Thomas H. of Glen Cove, NY on December 30, 2019 age 95. Beloved husband of the late Ethyl. Loving father of Steve (Linda), Rich (Jackie) and Ken (Nancy). Proud grandfather of Michael, Chad, Alex, Harrison, Emma, Brian and Eric. Special great-grandfather of Isaac, John, Elizabeth and Thomas. Tom was a professor of Electrical Engineering at Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. He was an avid sailor and member of Glen Cove Yacht Club. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Glen Cove Saturday 10:30am. Interment St. Paul's Churchyard Cemetery. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020