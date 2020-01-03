Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Glen Cove, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Bond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Bond Notice
BOND - Thomas H. of Glen Cove, NY on December 30, 2019 age 95. Beloved husband of the late Ethyl. Loving father of Steve (Linda), Rich (Jackie) and Ken (Nancy). Proud grandfather of Michael, Chad, Alex, Harrison, Emma, Brian and Eric. Special great-grandfather of Isaac, John, Elizabeth and Thomas. Tom was a professor of Electrical Engineering at Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. He was an avid sailor and member of Glen Cove Yacht Club. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Glen Cove Saturday 10:30am. Interment St. Paul's Churchyard Cemetery. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -