THOMAS H. COSTELLO
COSTELLO - Thomas, H. On June 30, 2020, at the age of 92. Lifelong resident of Bay Shore, NY. Born to Thomas and Lillian Costello. Devoted husband of 67 years to Dorothy (nee Souhrada). Loving father to Cathleen, Tom (Gloria), Tim, MaryAnn Schaefer (Russell), and Colleen Magnifico (Gregg).Beloved grandfather & great-grandfather. Proud U.S. Army Veteran, 40 year employee of the Bay Shore Post Office. He was an avid golfer, loved the casinos, and the Brentwood Seniors. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick's Church. He was laid to rest at St. Patrick's Cemetery. He will be greatly missed.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.
