STANTON - Thomas H. of Sea Cliff, NY on March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Dagny. Loving father of Brett (Lauren), Kai (Patricia) and Taylor (Lizz) Stanton. Cher-ished grandfather of Zachary, Conor, Kai, Masin and Sofia. Dear brother of George Stanton. Visiting Saturday 11 am to 1pm and 4 to 6 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Interment private. Contributions may be made to the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation https://www.liaf.org/
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019