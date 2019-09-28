Home

St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Philip and James RC Church
454 Route 25A
St. James, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Thomas Hayes Notice
HAYES - Thomas passed away at the age of 88. He is prede-ceased by his wife of 60 years, Norma Jean Hayes (Roberts), and their son Thomas John Hayes, III. He is survived by his three children; Melissa (Carl) Otten, Timothy (Karen) Hayes, Jennifer (Dennis) Lawler, eight grandchildren and two grand-daughters-in-law. He is also survived by his three broth-ers: Paul Hayes, David Hayes, Dennis Hayes, his sister Ruth Haas, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was born in Rockville Centre, New York and grew up in Valley Stream and Bellmore. He graduated from Hofstra University where he played football, lacrosse, and was a member of the Crown & Lance fraternity. He entered the Marines after college and during his tenure married "Nonie" in 1954. He achieved great success as a Financial Advisor, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family and friends, dancing, singing, playing guitar, and getting a good workout in. He had strong Catholic faith and enjoyed starting most days by attending Mass. After raising their family in Huntington/Greenlawn, they moved to Head of the Harbor where they enjoyed several more years before moving to Connecticut. He was a kind, humble and genuine man, as well as a great friend, brother, son, husband, uncle, Dad and Papa. Words cannot describe how much he'll be missed. Visitation will be held at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd., Saint James, NY from 4-8pm on Sunday, September 29th. From 7 - 8pm remembrances will be shared. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, September 30th at Saints Philip and James RC Church, 454 Route 25A, St. James, NY, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
