FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Lynbrook, NY
Thomas Hughes


1962 - 2020
Thomas Hughes Notice
HUGHES - Thomas Patrick, 57, of Lynbrook. Devoted son of the late Edward and Patricia Hughes. Loving father of Jaclyn and her husband, Patrick, and Thomas Joseph "TJ". Cherished brother of the late Therese Hughes, Eddie (Sharon), Stephen (Lucille), Eileen Obanhein (John), Timothy (Susan), Maryellen Noble (John), William (Mary), Joseph (Laura), Colleen Campo (Christopher), Patricia Seegers (Mark), and Kevin (Danielle). Adored uncle to 32 nieces and nephews. Beloved by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Dear and treasured friend to many, especially his fellow members in blue of the NCPD. Tommy will be remembered for his generosity, service to others and love of family. His spirit will always be present. Family will receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Thursday at 9:45am at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Therese M. Hughes Family Scholarship c-o Molloy College, Rockville Centre, http:--connect.molloy.edu.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
