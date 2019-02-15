Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Wantagh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HURD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas HURD

Notice Condolences

Thomas HURD Notice
HURD - Thomas Francis of Wantagh, NY on February 14, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Kathryn Fassnacht (Sam) and Megan (J.J. Quinn). Cherished Pop-Pop of Louisa, Garett, and Carly. Adored brother of Gregory (Lorna), Peter, Mark, and Mary. Dear son-in-law of Mary Demers. Proud US Army Vietnam Veteran. Family will receive friends Saturday, 1-4 pm and 6-9 pm, at the Charles J. OShea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now