|
|
HURD - Thomas Francis of Wantagh, NY on February 14, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Kathryn Fassnacht (Sam) and Megan (J.J. Quinn). Cherished Pop-Pop of Louisa, Garett, and Carly. Adored brother of Gregory (Lorna), Peter, Mark, and Mary. Dear son-in-law of Mary Demers. Proud US Army Vietnam Veteran. Family will receive friends Saturday, 1-4 pm and 6-9 pm, at the Charles J. OShea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019