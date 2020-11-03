1/1
THOMAS J. BYRNE
BYRNE -Thomas J., 80 years old of Briny Breezes, Fla, formally from Oak Beach, NY, passed away November 3rd, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years Maureen. Father of Kathleen Lloyd (Chuck), Elizabeth Czelowalnik (Walter), & Brian (Maureen). Garandfather to Alex, Charlie, Thomas, & John. Thomas was carver of birds, an avid boater, a fisherman, a longtime drum major for the AOH Babylon Saffron Kilts in New York, a respected friend, a mentor, and a beloved companion to Jean Archibald. Thomas graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1961 and was commissioned into the United States Army. After leaving the Army, Thomas worked for Allstate Insurance for over 30 years. A celebration of life will happen at a later date.



Published in Newsday from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
