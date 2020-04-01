|
FICKER - Thomas J. of Seaford NY passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born in Jamaica Queens, NY on April 17, 1945. Son of the late Herbert and Margaret Ficker. He is survived by his wife Catherine Ficker, daughter Catherine Seabury (Mathew Seabury), son Thomas H. Ficker, and daughter Suzanne Borfitz (John Borfitz). Loving grandfather who adored spending time with his 10 grandchildren and great grandson. He is also survived by his sisters Patrica Kinkaid (Robert Kinkaid) and Margaret Dante. Along with brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Thomas graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in hotel restaurant management. A change in career paths lead him to a successful career on "Wall Street". He was proud to be a finance officer for the Amvets of Massapequa, a great friend to all Vets, great supporter of the Amvets Troop fund, 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and active member of Maria Regina Church. Thomas enjoyed golf, traveling and trips with family. He enjoyed sharing his success with others and had a heart of gold.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2020