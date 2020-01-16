Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna
Franklin Square, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Guiliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Guiliano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Guiliano Notice
GUILIANO - Thomas J. passed on January 14 at 90 years old. Resident of Levittown formerly of Franklin Square. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Devoted father of Debra, Donna, and the late Darlene. Adored grandfather of the late Janeen, Breanna, Keri (Mike), and Thomas. Survived by many siblings. Predeceased by parents Pasquale and Theresa. Friends may call Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home Friday 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30am at St. Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square followed by Entombment in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -