GUILIANO - Thomas J. passed on January 14 at 90 years old. Resident of Levittown formerly of Franklin Square. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Devoted father of Debra, Donna, and the late Darlene. Adored grandfather of the late Janeen, Breanna, Keri (Mike), and Thomas. Survived by many siblings. Predeceased by parents Pasquale and Theresa. Friends may call Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home Friday 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30am at St. Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square followed by Entombment in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020