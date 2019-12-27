Home

Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
667 Columbia Tpke.
East Greenbush, NY
Thomas J. Leahy Sr.


1936 - 2019
Thomas J. Leahy Sr. Notice
LEAHY - Thomas J. Sr., 83, formerly of Levittown, New York died Monday, December 23, 2019. Born October 27, 1936 in Bronx, New York he was the son of the late Denis J. and Lillian (Sheehan) Leahy. Tom is predeceased by his wife, Margaret, and has four children: Thomas J. (Kathleen) Leahy; Catherine (Michael Scott) Leahy-Scott; Timothy W. Leahy; Joan (Frank Davis) Leahy Davis. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Thomas J. (Kat) Leahy III, Patricia E. (Frank) Paino, Kerri A. Leahy, Christian V. Leahy, Megan E. Scott and Michael Thomas Scott and two great-grandsons, Frank and Nicholas Paino. Tom served as a police officer for 37 years for the Village of Floral Park, 36 years as the President of the Floral Park Police Benevolent Association. He also served as President of the Nassau Police Conference. Tom was a member of and assisted lobbying efforts with the Metropolitan Police Conference of New York and the Police Conference of New York. Tom's entire career was dedicated to the protection and advancement of police officers. He was a fierce negotiator representing union issues and lobbied for legislative bills which supported police and their mission. Tom was truly an advocate for the rights, integrity and reputation of all police officers. A Mass will be celebrated December 30th, 11:00am at Church of the Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY. Calling hours Sunday , December 29 from 3-6pm at Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, 1015 Kinderhook Street, Valatie, New York, 12184.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 27, 2019
