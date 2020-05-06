|
McGLYNN-Thomas J. (Tommy/TJ), 64, died of cancer on April 25, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. He grew up in Floral Park, NY, and graduated from Chaminade HS and Fairfield University. He worked for many years at McLean Cargo at JFK Airport and then for a title company. TJ married Patricia Fitzgerald (Tricia) of Garden City, NY in 1985; they lived in Williston Park, NY for many years before moving to Delray Beach, FL in 2010 where he remained a die- hard Mets and Jets fan. TJ was predeceased by his father Richard Schulz, brother Billy, adoptive father Larry McGlynn, mother Mary Ann and wife Tricia. He will be interred with Tricia at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Donations to the (ACS) in memory of Thomas J. McGlynn can be made to: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/ campaign/tj-mcglynn-living- life-to-the-fullest
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020