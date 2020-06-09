Thomas J. Moschetto Jr.
MOSCHETTO - Thomas J. Jr of Williston Park NY on June 3, 2020. Beloved son of Thomas J. Sr. and Anne M. Devoted brother of Brian J. and his wife Elizabeth and Jennifer C. Shelley and her husband David. Loving uncle of Rylee, Derek, Vivian and Kaylee. Family visitation Tuesday 2-5pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am St Aidan's RC Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org).



Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.
