REGAN - Thomas J. Lifetime Farmingdale resident on May 29, 2019. Devoted husband of Maria. Loving father of Emma Grace. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Proud member of Local 270. Cremation private. Memorial Visitation Sunday 2-4:30pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 11am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Lutheran Church are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019