|
|
RIDINGS - Thomas J. of Northport, L.I. on July 20, 2019 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Betty Ridings who loves you to the moon and back. Loving father of Thomas (Betty Jo) Ridings and Debra Ridings. Cherished grandfather of Stephen Ridings, Lauren Ridings, Kyle Ferguson, Matthew Ridings, Nikki Ferguson, Erin Foley and great grandfather of Noah Yee. Dear brother of Joyce McGuinness, Ronald Ridings and the late Larry Ridings. Visiting will be Friday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, L.I. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to - 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105 wouldbe greatly appreciated. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on July 24, 2019