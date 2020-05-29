WEIGEL - Thomas Jack passed away on April 7th, due to complications from a stroke. Thomas was born May 20, 1954 in Mineola. He was predeceased by his mother Rose and his father George. He is survived by his brother Robert and his wife Lynn and by his best friend Jack Scharf and his wife Genie. Tom worked in the West Babylon schools for over 40 years. He often sang solos at the Christmas concest at South Bay School. He also played Santa Claus. Tom also was an arm wrestler, who competed in many tournaments in the city and around the Tri-State area. He was also very lucky playing lotto, as he had many big pay days. There will be a graveside service June 2, at 10 a.m., at Pinelawn Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store