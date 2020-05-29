THOMAS JACK WEIGEL
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEIGEL - Thomas Jack passed away on April 7th, due to complications from a stroke. Thomas was born May 20, 1954 in Mineola. He was predeceased by his mother Rose and his father George. He is survived by his brother Robert and his wife Lynn and by his best friend Jack Scharf and his wife Genie. Tom worked in the West Babylon schools for over 40 years. He often sang solos at the Christmas concest at South Bay School. He also played Santa Claus. Tom also was an arm wrestler, who competed in many tournaments in the city and around the Tri-State area. He was also very lucky playing lotto, as he had many big pay days. There will be a graveside service June 2, at 10 a.m., at Pinelawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pinelawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved