GALLO - Thomas James 56, of Mooresville, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born January 15, 1964, in Hempstead, NY, he was the son of the late Onofrio and Rose Oddo Gallo. Mr. Gallo was a retired Detective for the New York Police Department after 25 years of service. He was a First Responder to the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001 and worked that site for many months. He died a hero, having suffered complications from working on that site. Mr. Gallo loved spending time with his family. He was very involved with the Fraternal Order of Police and served on their board. He was very dedicated to community service and supportive of local law enforcement. Mr. Gallo also enjoyed doing home projects. He is survived by his wife, Roseann Ekert Gallo; daughter, Alexa Landers (Chase); grand- daughter, Adelyn Landers; sister, Linda Gallo and brothers, Robert Gallo (Diane) Matthew Gallo (Holly) and. A memorial service will be held at 4PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville. The family is requesting that mask and social distancing be observed for all whom attend. There will be a receiving of friends from 24PM, prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mr. Gallo. Condolences may be made to the family at cavin-cook.com
.