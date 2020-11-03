1/1
Thomas James Gallo
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLO - Thomas James 56, of Mooresville, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born January 15, 1964, in Hempstead, NY, he was the son of the late Onofrio and Rose Oddo Gallo. Mr. Gallo was a retired Detective for the New York Police Department after 25 years of service. He was a First Responder to the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001 and worked that site for many months. He died a hero, having suffered complications from working on that site. Mr. Gallo loved spending time with his family. He was very involved with the Fraternal Order of Police and served on their board. He was very dedicated to community service and supportive of local law enforcement. Mr. Gallo also enjoyed doing home projects. He is survived by his wife, Roseann Ekert Gallo; daughter, Alexa Landers (Chase); grand- daughter, Adelyn Landers; sister, Linda Gallo and brothers, Robert Gallo (Diane) Matthew Gallo (Holly) and. A memorial service will be held at 4PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville. The family is requesting that mask and social distancing be observed for all whom attend. There will be a receiving of friends from 24PM, prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mr. Gallo. Condolences may be made to the family at cavin-cook.com.


Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
NOV
4
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
I will always remember going out on the boat. We had a lot of good times back in the early 80´s. Rest in peace my friend.
Tom Keenan
November 1, 2020
Dear Roseann, I am so saddened for you; I have many fond memories of you and Tommy with Justin and I; police dept and fire dept. (including your wonderful wedding day!!) Where did the time go? Wishing you sincere condolences and prayers from my family to yours. Catch up sooner rather than later. Xo hugs and prayers, Meg
Meg McCaffrey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved