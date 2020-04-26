Home

1953 - 2020
JEMISON - Thomas John, 66, of Babylon, LI, passed away on April 22, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara, father of Gregory, Jennifer and Debra, grand-father of Thomas and Chris- topher. Born September 20, 1953 in Rosedale, NY. A union member of Local 28, Sheet Metal Workers. Married in 1973 to Barbara Connell. Also survived by sisters, Lorraine, Cathleen, Eileen, Christine and Maureen. A wonderful and caring family man and friend. Mass and celebration of life to be announced at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
