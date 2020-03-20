|
|
CARROLL - Thomas Joseph "Tom" (91), USMC, passed away March 18th, at his home in Merrick, NY. Survived by beloved wife of 64 years, Mary (Morison), 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. Preceded in death by son Thomas. 57 year member Sacred Heart Parish. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. Vincent DePaul Society. No viewing: Corona virus precautions. Funeral Mass 9:30am., March 20th, Sacred Heart Church, Merrick. Interment immed-iately following at Pinelawn National Cemetery. Details at rjosheafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2020