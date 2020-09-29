Fitzmaurice III - Thomas Joseph, 81, of Bethpage, N.Y., on September 25, 2020. Loving husband of 55 years of Linda. Devoted mother of Carrie (Phil), Tom (Brenda) and Jim (Kathy). Beloved sister of Ellen Ferrara. Cherished Papa of Gavin, Maggie, TJ, Brenda, Bridget, Emma, James and Logan. Predeceased by his loving parents, Tom and Katie, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Patricia, Ann, and brother John Kevin. Mass in Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 29, at 11:30AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, N.Y. See Chapey Funeral Home website for memorial donation infor- ation, www.chapeyfamily.com