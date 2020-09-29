1/
Thomas Joseph Fitzmaurice III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitzmaurice III - Thomas Joseph, 81, of Bethpage, N.Y., on September 25, 2020. Loving husband of 55 years of Linda. Devoted mother of Carrie (Phil), Tom (Brenda) and Jim (Kathy). Beloved sister of Ellen Ferrara. Cherished Papa of Gavin, Maggie, TJ, Brenda, Bridget, Emma, James and Logan. Predeceased by his loving parents, Tom and Katie, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Patricia, Ann, and brother John Kevin. Mass in Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 29, at 11:30AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, N.Y. See Chapey Funeral Home website for memorial donation infor- ation, www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved