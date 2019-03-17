Newsday Notices
Thomas Joseph GILMARTIN

Thomas Joseph GILMARTIN Notice
GILMARTIN - Thomas Joseph of Levittown, NY on March 15, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Thomas (Castorina), William (Susan), Anne Davey (Mark), Michael, Catherine Kimmel (James), & Terry Franz (Michael). Cherished by his 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Adored brother of Joseph Driscoll. Dedicated Lieutenant of the FDNY. Proud US Navy Korean War Veteran. 4th Degree Knight of the Memorare Council #3476 Knights of Columbus in Seaford, NY. Family will receive friends Monday, 7-9 pm, and Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 am, at St. Ber-nard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice (631) 465-6300. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019
