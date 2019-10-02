|
|
BYRNE - Thomas Kimo, 47, of North Clarendon, formerly of Levittown, NY, died Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019, at his home, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, June 16, 1972, the son of Thomas and Margaret (Robertson) Byrne. Thomas was a 1990 graduate of Division Avenue High School and trained for ski patrol at Pinkham Notch, NH. On August 26, 1998 he married Jennifer (Thomas) Byrne, his partner for over 30 years. Thomas was a skilled carpenter for many years, a member of the Killington Ski Patrol, a hunter, a fisherman, a coach and someone you could always count on. Surviving are his wife, Jennifer, of North Clarendon; his son, Thomas James Byrne, of Tampa, FL; a daughter, Alaina Marie Byrne, of North Clarendon; his father, of Levittown, NY; a sister, Lauren Fitzsimmons and husband John and their children Keira and Ryan, of Hicksville, NY. He will be greatly missed by his father-in-law Robert and mother-in-law Gail Thomas, sister-in-law Kerri Varela, her husband Eric Varela and their children James, Amanda, Christian and Michael and sister-in-law Tara Mai-orano, her husband Steve, and their children Frankie and Cecilia, all of Levittown, his Aunt Kathleen (Robertson) Shure and her husband Richard of Ridge, NY, and their children Christopher, Matthew, and Victoria, his Aunt Valerie Robertson, Arkansas and her children Jessica and Christine, his great-aunt Doris Sheehan of Ridge, NY, his god-father Frank Bauer of Levittown, NY, his god-mother Denise Byers and her husband, Rick of Rutland, VT and many other cousins, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, by his brother, Bryan Byrne and his uncles James Robertson and Theodore. Kimo's favorite two places in the world were the Cold River in Vermont and the beach in NY. Please join us in A Celebration of Life, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Salt Shack at Cedar Beach, 100 Ocean Parkway, Babylon, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019