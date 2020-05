Or Copy this URL to Share

KING - Thomas, of Floral Park, Queens, NY on May 27, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary King. Loving father of Thomas and William King. Attended Saint Stanislaus grammar school in Ozone Park, Queens from 1956 to 1963.







