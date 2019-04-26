Home

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
KOHLMANN - Thomas Skidmore, 72, of Wading River, NY, died April 19, 2019. He was born May, 28, 1946 to Henry J. Kohlmann and Elise M. Sherman in Port Jefferson, NY. He was formerly the president and CEO of Suffolk County National Bank. He served on the Board of Directors of Mather T. Memorial Hospital along with several other community institutions. He will be dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and family. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2019
