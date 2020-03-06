|
CLARK - Thomas L., of Hicksville on March 5, 2020. Town of Oyster Bay Councilman for 23 years. Past Grand Knight of K of C Joseph Barry Council #2520. Beloved husband of Corinne. Loving father of Jeanine Stender (John), Jeffrey (Maureen), Alexander (Christine), Douglas (Diana), Claudette Crowley (Daniel), Genevieve Vesely (Charlie), Bernadette Pizzardi (Frank), Loretta, Beatrice Ambrosio (Frank), and Stephen (Kristen). Dear brother of Monica and Virginia. Cherished grandfather of 27 and great-grandfather of I. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass 9:45am at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ignatius R.C. Church.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2020