Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue (corner of W. Marie Street)
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue (corner of W. Marie Street)
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Ignatius R.C. Church

Thomas L. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Clark Notice
CLARK - Thomas L., of Hicksville on March 5, 2020. Town of Oyster Bay Councilman for 23 years. Past Grand Knight of K of C Joseph Barry Council #2520. Beloved husband of Corinne. Loving father of Jeanine Stender (John), Jeffrey (Maureen), Alexander (Christine), Douglas (Diana), Claudette Crowley (Daniel), Genevieve Vesely (Charlie), Bernadette Pizzardi (Frank), Loretta, Beatrice Ambrosio (Frank), and Stephen (Kristen). Dear brother of Monica and Virginia. Cherished grandfather of 27 and great-grandfather of I. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass 9:45am at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ignatius R.C. Church.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -